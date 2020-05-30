JULY 2, 1928 - MAY 26, 2020 Stockton, Richard E. "Dick," 91, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in Greensboro. Dick was born in Kernersville, NC in 1928. He attended Kernersville High School where he helped his team win the state baseball championship in 1946. He attended Oak Ridge Military Academy where he played baseball and basketball. Upon graduation he began work for Chatham Manufacturing in Elkin, NC where he met his wife Betty Cope. Both played AAU basketball for the Carolina Textile League. Dick also competed in baseball. They developed lifelong friends from these years at Chatham. He played 3 seasons of professional baseball in the Blue Ridge League before enlisting in the Air Force, serving from 1951-1955. He trained as one of the first crews to perform air to air refueling on a B29 airplane. After his military service he attended chiropractic college in San Antonio, TX and started a chiropractic practice in Whiteville, NC and later set up a practice in Greensboro, NC. Dick was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He was an avid golfer and loved sports, especially ACC basketball. We ask those who remember Dick to celebrate his life by raising a glass in his memory. The family would like to thank the staff of Heritage Greens for their sincere kindness and concern. Preceded in death by wife, Betty Cope Stockton, he is survived by daughters Debi Stockton Black (Greensboro) and Lisa Stockton (New Orleans), grandson William Black (Durham), sister Carolyn Sheek (Greensboro). The family will plan a memorial to honor Dick at a later date. In lieu of flowers, we ask you donate to Feeding America.
