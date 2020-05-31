Mark Allen Stinson, age 60, walked peacefully through heaven's gates on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Beacon Place Hospice House of Greensboro after a short battle with cancer. Mark was born February 6, 1960 in West Palm Beach, Florida to Doug and Faye Stinson, who, along with his brother, John, preceded him in death. He attended East Davidson High School. Mark is survived by his niece, Valerie Stinson; nephew, Jason Stinson; stepson Steven McDaniels; 2 great-nieces, a great-nephew; 2 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren; a special friend Sharon Fields; and the many friends that Mark always considered brothers and sisters. Mark was the proud owner of MAS Pressure Washing & Lawn Care. He served as the executive director of Naaman's Recovery Village (High Point) for 2 years; the Construction Committee chair of Tiny Houses Community Development for 2 years; 16 Cents Ministry Board Member for a year; Teammate of Breakfast for Our Friends, Church Under the Bridge, StreetWatch, and C4 Church Greensboro. Mark loved the Lord God Almighty, trips to the beach, people who are experiencing homelessness, and the Duke Blue Devils. Our brother Mark lived a life of a servant and helped many through his years loving others like Christ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Naamans' Recovery Village, P.O. Box 2161, High Point, NC 27261 or the charity of your choice. Due to the Covid-19 virus, a celebration of Mark's life will be held at a later date.
