FEBRUARY 19, 1927 - NOVEMBER 18, 2019 IRENE DAVIS STINNETTE GREENSBORO- Mrs. Irene Davis Stinnette, 92, died Monday, November 18, 2019 at Morning View at Irving Park. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Forbis and Dick, N. Elm Street Chapel. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Park. Mrs. Stinnette was born on February 19, 1927 in Rocky Mount, VA, daughter of the late William Irving and Carrie Blanche Shrades Davis. A homemaker, she was an avid gardener, reader, seamstress, quilter, animal lover and great cook. Survivors include her son, Robert Stinnette and wife Saundra; sister, Betty Dillon; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Shirley Robertson. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com. Forbis and Dick, N Elm Chapel 1118 N. Elm St.
