JANUARY 23, 1929 - JANUARY 9, 2020 Phyllis Dyer (Cheek) Stickels, surrounded by family singing her favorite hymns, left this world to join the heavenly chorus on January 9, 2020. She was a loving, devoted mother and wife, an adoring "Grandmommie," and a woman of great faith and generosity. She always had a song in her heart and it was her great joy to share that music with others. Her funeral service will be held at the Leaksville United Methodist Church on Sunday, January 12 at 3pm. Visitation with the family will be Saturday, January 11 from 5-7pm at the Fair Funeral Home, and at other times at the home of Susan and Bill Pace, 212 W. Harris Place. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Leaksville United Methodist Church Chancel Choir or to Hospice of Rockingham County. Phyllis was born on January 23, 1929 to John Bullard Dyer and Alice Joyce Dyer in Leaksville (now Eden), NC. From an early age, Phyllis showed a gift for music. After graduating as the valedictorian of Leaksville High School class of 1947, she attended Flora MacDonald College in Red Springs, NC. While there, she made lifelong friends and served as the president of the student body. She also played on the basketball and volleyball teams, graduating with a degree in music, with an emphasis on voice. She loved her lifelong career as a voice teacher, teaching hundreds of students-youth and adults-how to sing. Her gift for teaching and love for children led her to become a preschool teacher at the Leaksville United Methodist Church, where she served for 25 years. In addition, Phyllis served the church first as a member of the choir, then its choir director, and finally as the Director of Music for many years. Phyllis is survived by her four children: Ann Fair and husband Neil; Susan Pace and husband Bill, all of Eden; Phyllis Garrett and husband, Dan of Austin, TX; and Norwood J. Cheek, Jr. "Chip" and wife, Andrea Richards, of Los Angeles; stepchildren, which Phyllis always referred to affectionately as "the northern children,": Mark Stickels, Kathy Hare and husband, Jim, and Scott Stickels and wife, Liz. Her grandchildren: Annie Fair and husband, Dean Micetich; Alice Smith and husband, Colin; Ty Pace and wife Torie; Brett Garrett, Phoebe Cheek and Gray Cheek; and numerous step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren. Her great-grandchildren: Felix Fair Micetich, Matlida Fair Micetich, Callaway Smith, Penelope Smith, Rachelann Pace, and John Tyler Pace, Jr; brothers Richard Dyer and wife, Wanda; and Bobby Dyer and wife, Pat (deceased); and her three sisters: Betty Citty and husband, John (deceased); Nell Hubbard and husband, Wayne; and Lynn Dyer. In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, E.N. "Bud" Stickels, Jr; three brothers, Johnny, Brewer, and Jimmy Dyer, and one sister, Ann Dyer; step-granddaughter, Alicia Pace Riddle; and the father of her children, Norwood J. Cheek, Sr. The family would like to thank the members of Leaksville United Methodist Church, as well as to Hospice of Rockingham County for their enduring support and compassion. Many thanks to the very special individuals who helped care for Phyllis in her final years-their cheerful and loving care went above and beyond. Online condolences offered at www.fairfuneralhome.com Fair Funeral Home 432 Boone Rd Eden, NC 27288
