MARCH 22, 1925 - DECEMBER 9, 2019 MADISON Wallace Russell Stewart, 94, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 9, 2019. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Oak Grove Baptist Church in rural Stokes County. Interment with military honors will follow in the Nelson Family Cemetery at Mt. Hermon United Methodist Church with refreshments served in the Mt. Hermon Fellowship Hall following the graveside interment service. Mr. Stewart joined the United States Navy in 1943 and served as a gunner on several merchant ships in the Atlantic until he was transferred in 1945 to the amphibious forces in the Pacific where he served until the end of the war. For service to his country, Russell received the World War II Victory Medal, American Campaign Medal, European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, Navy Occupation Service Medal with Asian clasp and the Philippines Liberation Ribbon with star. Following the war, Russell worked for RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company and after retiring, he enjoyed spending time hunting and fishing in and around the Pamlico Sound. He was also a member of the Combat Joshua's Troop-US Navy-WWII group. He was preceded in death by his son, Greg Stewart; grandson, Christopher Joyce; parents, Reuben and Mallie Lindsay Stewart; two brothers and two sisters. Survivors include his wife, Inice Nelson Joyce Stewart; his daughter-in-law, Pat Stewart; two step-daughters, Vonnie Joyce Guthrie and husband, Tom and Becky Joyce Tessau and husband, Ryan; two step-sons, Ronnie Joyce and Anthony Donald Joyce and wife, Tonda; twelve grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren and sister, Beryl Romaine Poindexter. Visitation for family and friends will be held at Colonial Funeral Home in Madison on Wednesday from 6 until 8 p.m. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc. 127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025
