GREENSBORO Marcus Nathaniel Stewart, 30, died Friday, February 14, 2020. Service will be Friday, February 21 at 12:30 p.m. at Power House of Deliverance Church, 1800 Willow Rd. Regional Memorial Cremations and Funeral Service is in charge.

