EDEN Ronnie Lee Stewart, Jr., 50, of Eden, NC, went to be with the Lord Sunday June 2, 2019, at his home. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m., Saturday June 8, 2019, at Ruffin Stacey Baptist Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. He was born in Ft. Hood, TX, but considered himself a native of Indiana. Ronnie had lived in Rockingham County for the past 32 years, and was the son of Ronnie Lee Stewart and the late Sandra Shaw Stewart. He was a supervisor at the UPS Customer Care Center in Greensboro and was a 1987 graduate of Eastern High School in Pekin, IN and a 1992 graduate of UNC Chapel Hill. While at UNC, he was a member of the 3 on 3 championship Intramural basketball team. A member of Ruffin Stacey Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday School and played on the church softball and volleyball team at the Eden Recreation Center, he loved to travel and enjoyed playing golf and bird watching. Ronnie loved his family and enjoyed surprising his niece and nephew with gifts. Survivors include his father: Ronnie Lee Stewart of Eden, his fianceé: Amy Haynes of Ridgeway, VA, a brother: Josh Stewart and wife Jana of Reidsville, a niece: Jodi Stewart and a nephew: Jake Stewart. The family will see friends 6 till 8 p.m., Friday June 7, 2019, at Ruffin Stacey Baptist Church and at other times will be at the home of his brother. Memorials may be sent to: Ruffin Stacey Baptist Church, 261 Estes Rd., Ruffin, NC 27326. Online condolences may be sent to: www.cittyfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.