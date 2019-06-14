GREENSBORO A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 15 at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Liberty, NC. Carlene leaves to cherish her memories, sisters, Edith Campbell and Anne Jarrell (Jimmie), both of Greensboro; brothers, Leroy Comer (Elizabeth) and Howard Comer, both of Greensboro; a sister-in-law, Catherine Comer of Greensboro. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 12:30 p.m. until 1 p.m. Kimes Funeral Service, Liberty, NC is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

Load entries