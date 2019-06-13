SALISBURY Mr. Harry Lee Stevenson, 84, peacefully transitioned to heaven on June 9, 2019, in his home surrounded by his family. He was born February 23, 1935, in Rowan County to the late Robert Stevenson and Edith Stevenson. Mr. Stevenson grew up in Cleveland, NC and was educated in the Rowan County Schools. After graduating, he spent three years in the United States Marines during the Korean conflict. After returning home from the military, Harry attended NC A&T State University where he received a certificate in tailoring. He was later employed by Lorillard Corporation where he retired in 1992. He was a long-time member of United Institutional Baptist Church where he served as an usher, superintendent of Sunday School and began the video ministry. Most recently, he was a member of St. James Presbyterian Church where he faithfully taught Sunday School, served in the drama ministry and was voted "Senior Citizen of the Year!" Harry kept ties with his Rowan Co. church as an associate member of Mt. Tabor Presbyteraian Church. He was well known by friends and family for his homemade ice cream and homemade lemonade and his outstanding fish-frying skills. His annual fish fry was always well attended and a wonderful time of family, friends and fellowship. He was preceded in death by his wife, Bertha Hall Stevenson. Those left to carry on his legacy are his daughters, Len Smith, Andrea Elisabeth, Felicia Dianne Watlington (Kenneth) and Lisa Warren (Frankie), sisters, Yvonne Edwards, Daisy Litaker, Geneva Stevenson, 15 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Arrangements: Services will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at St. James Presbyterian Church, 820 Ross Ave, Greensboro, NC 27406. Visitation at 1 p.m. and funeral at 2 p.m. The burial and millitary rites will take place on Monday, June 17, 2019, at the Salisbury National Cemetery, 501 Statesville Blvd. at 11 a.m. Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc., Salisbury, is serving the family and online condolences may sent to nobleandkelsey.com.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RALEIGH HAS ISSUED A * URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... NORTHWESTERN GUILFORD COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 400 AM EDT * AT 1259 AM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN BEGINNING TO TAPER OFF ACROSS THE ADVISED AREA. LOCAL STREAMS AND CREEKS CONTINUE TO RUN BANK FULL, ESPECIALLY ACROSS THE BRUSH CREEK WATERSHED, WITH ADDITIONAL RISES POSSIBLE. PLEASE CONTINUE TO USE CAUTION IF TRAVELING IN THIS AREA. URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING IS LIKELY ONGOING, WITH GRADUAL IMPROVEMENT POSSIBLE OVER THE NEXT THREE HOURS. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, SUMMERFIELD, HAW RIVER STATE PARK, LAKE JEANETTE MARINA, LAKE BRANDT AND LAKE TOWNSEND. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODS AND FLASH FLOODS. IF FLASH FLOODING IS OBSERVED ACT QUICKLY. MOVE UP TO HIGHER GROUND TO ESCAPE FLOOD WATERS. DO NOT STAY IN AREAS SUBJECT TO FLOODING WHEN WATER BEGINS RISING. &&
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.