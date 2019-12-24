May 12, 1961 - December 22, 2019 Calvin Coolidge Steven, Jr., 58, of Walter Chambers Street in Eden, surrounded by his loving family, traded the cares and worries of this world for his eternal home on Sunday morning, December 22, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 26, at Fair Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Overlook Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service (10 to 11 a.m.) at Fair Funeral Home and other times at the home of Calvin's sister, on Aiken Road in Eden. A native of Eden, NC, Calvin was born May 12, 1961 to the late Calvin Coolidge Steven, Sr. and Naomi Vestal Stevens. He graduated from Morehead High School in 1979 and attended the University of North Carolina at Greensboro with a bachelor's of science degree in accounting. Calvin was employed by the US Postal Service. Calvin's faith in God sustained him throughout his life. He was a charter member and founder of Sunnycrest Church of Christ in Reidsville and also attended Draper Christian Church in Eden with his sister in his last years. He loved to shop and opened a thrift store, upon retirement from the Post Office, in the Eden Mall, called Calvin's Collectibles. His smiling face, his kindness, and his love for helping others will be greatly missed by all. He is survived by his devoted sister, Yvonne Stevens Freeman of Eden; nephew, Rodger Mitchell and wife, Tracey, along with their children, Nathaniel and Ashlynn; niece, Martha Mitchell of Eden; and friends that were like family to Calvin, Myra Phillips, Kevin Chadwell, Linda Kirby, and his pastor, Richard Moore and wife, Sharon. The family wishes to extend special thanks to his neighbors, Robert and Amy, along with Garnette, who helped in caring for him. In lieu of flowers, Calvin requested that contributions be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com. Fair Funeral Home 432 Boone Rd., Eden, NC 27288
