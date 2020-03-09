FEBRUARY 23, 1946 - MARCH 5, 2020 Brenda Davis Stevens, born on February 23, 1946, in Corning, N.Y., passed away peacefully after a prolonged illness on Thursday, March 5, in Jamestown, N.C., at the age of 74. Raised in bucolic Wellsboro, Pa., Brenda actively sought out travel and exploration. After attending Arnot Ogden School of Nursing in New York, she married her longtime sweetheart, Jim, and after several moves, they started a family and settled in North Carolina. Over the years, she was able to bring her family to live in Switzerland with Jim's work, as well as travel around the U.S., Europe, Oceania and Japan. Brenda was a kind, compassionate, loving and self-sacrificing wife, mother, sister and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Brenda was preceded in death by her father, Neil G. Davis, and mother, Aletha K. Davis. She is survived by her loving husband, Jim, whom she took to the 7th grade Sadie Hawkins dance, where their life-long love story began; brother Gregory Davis (Marlene) of San Tan Valley, AZ, as well as her three children, Trent Stevens (Lisa) of Greensboro, Kelly Childs (Nathan) and Andrew Stevens, as well as grandson, Samuel Childs, all of Raleigh. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Multiple System Atrophy Research Fund. A celebration of life ceremony is planned for the spring. Cumby Family Funeral Service 1015 Eastchester Drive High Point, North Carolina 27262
