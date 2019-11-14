GREENSBORO - William Mac Stephens, 84, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Mountain Park Cemetery in Wilkesboro, NC. Family visitation will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel. William was born in Asheville, NC to the late Owen and Betty McCraw Stephens. He was US Air Force veteran. He worked at Jefferson Pilot (Lincoln Financial) as a financial executive, where he retired after thirty-five years of service. William was a member of the Kiwanis Club and worked with Junior Achievement for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of sixty years, Helen White Stephens of the home; sons, William Stephens and wife Mary Beth of Lynchburg, VA and Robert Stephens and wife Dorothy of Greensboro, NC; three grandchildren Elisabeth Stephens, William Stephens, and Ashley Stephens. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is serving the Stephens family. Online condolences may be sent to www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
