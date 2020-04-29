James "Jimmy" Stephens went to be with dearly departed family members and his Lord and Savior on April 26, 2020. Jimmy graduated from Smith High School in 1977 and went to work at Cone Mills where he was a loyal employee for over 30 years. He was a devoted son, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend, always willing to do whatever he could to ensure that his family and friends were taken care of. He loved the Washington Redskins and Carolina Tar Heels, never missing a game, always having "junk" to talk to the opposing fan. He loved to play with his younger cousins, taking them places, wrestling with them, and showing them constant love and adoration. Jimmy is survived by a host of relatives whom he loved dearly with special love for his "kids" Brandon, Kevin, Ethan, Jaden and Sidney. Jimmy, you are greatly missed already. Visitation will be April 30, 2020 from 12 to 1 p.m. at Triad Cremation and Funeral Service at 2110 Veasley St., Greensboro, NC. A private family burial will be held with social distancing and masks required. In lieu of flowers make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Triad Cremation & Funeral Service 2110 Veasley St, Greensboro, NC

To plant a tree in memory of James Stephens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

