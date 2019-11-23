Harold Grey Stephens, 78, passed away on Wednesday evening, November 20, 2019 at the W. G. Hefner VA Medical Center in Salisbury. The family will receive friends Saturday morning from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Forbis & Dick Stokesdale. A graveside service will follow at Woodland Cemetery in Madison at 12:30 p.m. A native of Rockingham County, Mr. Stephens was born on July 1, 1941 the son of the late Readie Franklin and Celestia Pearl Stephens. He was a proud US Army veteran, having served in Vietnam. He worked for the City of Greensboro Airport Fire Department for 26 years. Spare time allowed trips to the coast for fishing and time spent with family. Surviving are 2 children, Erin Stephens of Huntersville and Justin Stephens of Lexington; a sister, Janice Laspina of California; and a host of special nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice, VA Medical Center, 1601 Brenner Avenue, Salisbury, NC 28144. Forbis & Dick Stokesdale is serving the Stephens family and you are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com.
