OCTOBER 19, 1923 - DECEMBER 12, 2019 Gladys Irene Nelson Steele, 96, left this earthly life Saturday, December 07, 2019, at Hospice of Rockingham County. The family will receive friends from 12:30 pm to 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Mt. Hermon United Methodist Church and other times at 300 N. 11th Avenue, Mayodan. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Mrs. Steele was born in Stokes County on October 19, 1923, to the late James Anderson Nelson and Lou Anna Mabe Nelson. She retired with forty years of service from Burlington Industries. Gladys was a faithful member of Mt. Herman United Methodist Church. When health permitted, she enjoyed crafts and gardening. In addition to her parents, Gladys was preceded in death by James Leonard "Red" Steele; four brothers John, Bill, Boyd, Thomas "Fuzzy" Nelson and four sisters, Lillie Nelson, Mozelle Crews, Euna Mae Joyce, and Frances Joyce. Survivors include her son James T. (Tim) Steele (Barbara), of Raleigh; a daughter Lisa S. Shinn, of Mayodan; three grandsons Matt Robertson, Josh Shinn (Jasmine), Brian Steele, and great-grandchildren Emmett and Noah Shinn. Memorials may be made to Mt. Hermon United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 8011 NC Highway 704, Madison, NC 27025 or Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 2281, Wentworth, NC 27375. The family extends their appreciation to the staff at Hospice of Rockingham County, North Pointe of Mayodan, and special caretaker Nancy Gann. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc. 127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025
