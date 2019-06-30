GREENSBORO Gail Kirkman Staron, 81, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Whitestone Care and Wellness Center in Greensboro, NC. The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 11:00 am 12:00 noon at Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel, 5926 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC 27410. Gail was born November 24, 1937 to the late Albert Thomas Kirkman and his wife Hilda Miles Kirkman in Greensboro, NC. She graduated from Greensboro High School (now Grimsley H.S.) and was crowned Homecoming Queen in 1956. Gail was co-owner of Kirk's Sineath Motor Company and served in the savings and loan industry. She served her community as a member of the Altrusa Business Women's Civic Club. Surviving are her daughter, Sandy S. Marlow and husband Paul; two loving grandsons, Adam Marlow (Brianna) and A.J. Marlow (Kendall); and numerous cousins. The family would like to thank Joan Hall for her loving care of Gail during her last years. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd St., NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037 or your local animal shelter. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
