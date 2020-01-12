FEBRUARY 21, 1941 - JANUARY 9, 2020 GREENSBORO - Evelyn Mauney Starling, 78, died Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Beacon Place. Evelyn was born February 21, 1941, in Asheville, NC to the late Clarence Edgar and Bessie Ree Hamrick Mauney. She grew up in Shelby, NC and graduated from East Carolina University with degrees in English and Spanish. Following an early career as a teacher, Evelyn was a homemaker and active volunteer. She was a longtime member of Friendly Avenue Baptist Church and served for many years as a Bible Study Fellowship Children's Leader. Evelyn was dedicated to her family and went to extraordinary lengths to care for them. She loved spending time with friends and family and possessed a playful side to her personality which she often displayed by dancing with her grandchildren and interacting with the children of her Bible Study classes. She found joy in her many treasured friendships and her opportunities to share with others. Survivors include her daughter: Sheri Starling Readling and husband Randy, of Greensboro; son: Robert Hardee Starling and wife Kristen of New York City; sister-in-law: Martha Mauney of Harrisburg; sister-in-law: Goldis Reel of Colfax; grandson: Jonathan Sproles and wife Natalia; three granddaughters: Elizabeth Sproles, Morgan Starling, and Riley Starling; and six nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her loving husband, Leo Starling, and her brother, Edwin Mauney. A celebration of Evelyn's life will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Friendly Avenue Baptist Church. Following the service will be an opportunity to visit with family and friends. Memorials may be made to either: Friendly Avenue Baptist Church Building Fund, 4800 W. Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC, 27410; Bible Study Fellowship, 19001 Huebner Road, San Antonio, TX, 78258; or the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, 733 Third Avenue, Suite 510, New York, NY, 10017. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com
