AUGUST 29, 1938 - JULY 21, 2019 Mrs. Margy Lee Starkey, 80, died Sunday at Moses Cone Hospital. The service will be at a later date. Mrs. Starkey was a native of Virginia and daughter of the late Edward and Mary Marie Yahraes McDonald. She was preceded in death by her husband George Carroll Starkey and daughter Julie Grecco. Margy is survived by her son, John Starkey (Kelly); daughters, Carol Walter (Mike), Tracey McCall (Jeff), sister, Pat Leno; brother, Robert McDonald; 10 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren. Online condolences may be sent to www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com. Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm Funeral Home 515 N. Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27401
