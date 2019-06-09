REIDSVILLE ROBERT MCBRYDE BOBBY STANLEY, SR., 82, died Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Camden Place in Greensboro, NC. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2:00PM Monday, June 10, 2019, at Mizpah United Methodist Church and burial will follow in the church cemetery. A native of Rockingham Co., he was a son of the late James McBryde and Louise Gwynn Stanley and had lived in Reidsville most of his life. Bobby was a member of Hickory Grove United Methodist Church in Greensboro and was retired from Associated Food Brokers. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne Jones Stanley and by 2 grandchildren, Caleigh and Ashlyn Stanley. Surviving is his son; Robert M. Stanley, Jr. (Natalie) of Reidsville, brothers; Jerry Stanley (Jane) and Ray Stanley both of Reidsville, sister; Marie S. Robertson of Reidsville, grandchildren; Jessica Stanley Honeycutt (Micah) of Conway, SC and Justin Stanley (Daniel) of Reidsville. The family will see friends from 6:00 till 8:00PM Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Citty Funeral Home and at other times at the home of Jann Jones 180 Joneslan Trail Reidsville, NC 27320. Memorials may be made to the Mizpah United Meth. Church Cemetery Fund 733 Mizpah Church Rd. Reidsville, NC 27320 or Hickory Grove United Meth. Church 5959 Hickory Grove Rd. Greensboro, NC 27409. Online condolences may be made at www.cittyfh.com
