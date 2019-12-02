Mary Ann King Stanley, of Reidsville went to be with the Lord Saturday November 30, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 Wednesday December 4, 2019 at Citty Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Reidlawn Cemetery. A native of Rockingham County, she was the daughter of the late Garrett and Laurie Apple King and had lived in Rockingham County her entire life. She was a retired employee of American Tobacco Co. and was preceded in death by her husband: William "Bill" Stanley. Survivors include two nieces: Diane Paschal (Ray) and Jeannie Contri (Eric) both of Burlington The family will see friends 6:00 till 8:00 P.M. Tuesday December 3, 2019 at Citty Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to: www.cittyfh.com Citty Funeral Home 308 Lindsey St
