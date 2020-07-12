SEPTEMBER 18, 1947 - JULY 11, 2020 Larry graduated from Sumner High School in 1965 and was a veteran of the Vietnam war. He was a lover of muscle cars, music and sports, especially Nascar and college basketball-Go Duke! He was also a natural born prankster. He is survived by his loving wife, Pat Stanley, Daughter Stacie Briggs (Brett), Step Daughter Cindy Carpenter, Sisters, Sheila Kappus (Jim), Melanie Starr (John) three grandchrildren and five nieces and nephews. He was greatly loved and will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services 4947 Highway 17 South Bypass, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
