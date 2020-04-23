SEPTEMBER 20, 1936 - APRIL 21, 2020 HIGH POINT-George T. Stanley, 83, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He was born on September 20, 1936 in Reidsville, son of the late Joe Cobb Stanley and Minnie Pearl Barber Stanley. A resident of this area most of his life, he worked for Bray Electric and later co-owned Chuck Electrical Contractors. Most people will remember George in the High Point area for his expertise in electrical work. George enjoyed watching NASCAR, Carolina Tar Heels basketball, fishing, and eating ice cream. His true love and passion was spending time with his family, and his dogs, Cosmo and Jake. He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather and will be dearly missed. In addition to his parents, preceding him in death were his wife, Nancy Ann Powell Stanley; his daughter, Carolyn Stanley Hall; his brothers, Bill Stanley, Jack Stanley, Bobby Ray Stanley, Mac Stanley and Joe Stanley and his sister, Mary Alice Barrett. He leaves to cherish his memory: his daughters, Malinda Morgan and her husband, Mike, Arlene Adrian and her husband, Philip; 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate George's life will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in George's memory may be made to the Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262. Online condolences may be made on George's tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Arrangements are in the care of Cumby Family Funeral Service of Archdale. Cumby Family Funeral Service 206 Trindale Road, Archdale, NC
