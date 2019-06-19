SUMMERFIELD Mr. Jesse Lee Stallings, 75, of Summerfield, NC, passed away June 17, 2019, at his home. The son of the late John Daniel and Lillie Mae Ware Stallings, Jesse was employed by Lanxess Chemical for 26 years. He will most definitely be remembered as a jokester, for his cutting up, and pulling pranks. He loved people and would do anything that was asked of him. He especially loved children and considered his dogs as one of his own children, with Toby being the last survivor. Jesse was a dedicated husband and loved working outside. In addition to his parents, Mr. Stallings was predeceased by his wife Joyce Smith Stallings, sisters Elizabeth Woods, Ida Pruitt, Rosa Mabe, Margaret Stallings, and Faye Hopkins, brothers John Daniel "Junior," Joseph "Joe," David, Charles, and Henry Stallings, and two infant siblings. He is survived by sisters Mary Norman of Stokesdale, Rebecca "Becky" Atkins (Wayne) of Colfax, Brenda East (Ray) of Willow Springs, Brenda Spencer (Layton) of Stokesdale, and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of life for Mr. Stallings will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Oak Level Baptist Church in Stokesdale, NC. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Greensboro.
