MAY 29, 1930 - MAY 30, 2020 George passed away at the age of 90 years old in Wilmington, NC. He was a resident of Carolina Bay Retirement Community. He was the son of the late Arthur and Louvilla Staley. George is preceded in death by his daughter Kay Garrett and grandson Jonathan Garrett; his sisters: Ruth Hicks, Thelma Osborne, Patsy Smith and Peggy Jones; brothers: Hubert, Ted, Dean and Kenneth Staley. George is survived by his wife of 68 years, Patty Ellis Staley; son Fred Staley and wife Nancy; granddaughter Amanda Griffin and husband Josh and Amanda's father Mike Garrett; his great-grandchildren: Ellis ("Ellie"), Tilden and Riley; sister Linda Gilmore and husband Bill; brother Gwynn Staley and wife DeeAnn; sisters-in-law Betty Staley, Norma Staley, Rosalie Staley and Carolyn Ellis; Brothers-in-law: Bill Hicks and Bobby Jones; and several nieces and nephews. George was a veteran of the Korean War where he was wounded in action, receiving a Purple Heart, Bronze Star as well as other medals. George started his career with the City of Greensboro in 1959 with the opening of the Greensboro Coliseum. His talents were quickly recognized and just under 10 years he was promoted to Operations Manager. By the mid 1970's, the energy crunch had arrived and the city had to develop a new energy program. George moved to General Services to start an energy management program. Once again, his talents paved the way to being promoted to Structural Manager. George retired after 33 years of service to the City of Greensboro. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Alamance Presbyterian Church in Greensboro, NC . Memorial gifts may be made to Alamance Presbyterian Church, 4000 Presbyterian Road, Greensboro, NC 27406 or to the donors choice of charity. Share memories and condolences with the family by visiting wilmingtoncares.com. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street Wilmington NC 28403
