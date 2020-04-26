STAINBROOK, YVONNE JULY 7, 1951 - APRIL 15, 2020 Yvonne Lee Stainbrook, 68, passed away peacefully at Moses Cone Hospital after a brief illness. Yvonne was brought into this world on the beautiful day of July 7th, 1951. The parents of Yvonne, Bud and Yvonne Neipoth, are since deceased. Yvonne is survived by her sister, Sandy, her brother Parry, and Raymond. Yvonne is not survived by her dear brother, Vernon Neipoth. Yvonne is also survived by two sons Jeremy Houghton and Justin Houghton of Greensboro, two stepdaughters Kristin (Stainbrook) Piccinni and Karen (Stainbrook) Cail of Delmar NY. Yvonne began her educational career at Fort Plain Highschool, of Fort Plain, NY, and continued her education at State University of NY-Plattsburg. After pursuing her education, Yvonne joined the workforce as a sales representative at Radio Shack. Later on, Yvonne successfully joined the Northern Propane sales team in Johnstown, NY. Once meeting the love of her life, David Stainbrook, the love-struck couple found themselves in Chicago, Illinois. Yvonne pursued a new opportunity as a Recruiter for Sales Consultants Associates in Naperville, IL. On the latter end of her career, Yvonne thrived as a District Sales Manager for Avon Products in Greensboro, NC, where the Stainbrook's have since retired. Yvonne and her soulmate, David, devoted their lives to one another during their 34 years of marriage. Yvonne and David always cherished the moments they spent with one another. David and Yvonne Stainbrook enjoyed quality time with their grandchildren, Araya Houghton, Nicholas Houghton, Alexis Macha (Miranda), and Jacob Houghton. Yvonne always shared a special connection with her grandchildren and enjoyed spoiling them more than most people could ever imagine. Yvonne's love and guidance made a significant impact on the lives of those she touched. Yvonne's passions included gardening, crafting, photography, and spending as much time with her loved ones as she could. Everywhere Yvonne went, she always had an infectious laugh and smile that moved any person she interacted with. Yvonne was and still is, cherished by her beloved husband, David, and granddaughter, Araya; her memory will live on within their hearts forever. Contributions should be made to the American Cancer Society to commemorate the life of Yvonne Stainbrook. Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service-Lambeth Chapel 300 West Wendover Ave. Greensboro, NC 27408
