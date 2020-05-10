STAFFORD, JOE ROBERSON JULY 1, 1941 - MAY 3, 2020 JOE Roberson Stafford, 78, of Greensboro, NC, passed away May 3, 2020 from complications of a stroke. He was a devoted husband and father. Joe was born in Julian, North Carolina on July 1, 1941 and graduated from Nathanael Greene School under the keen oversight of his mother and other family members as teachers for the 4th, 5th, and 7th grades. He earned a degree in Accounting at Duke University on a ROTC scholarship and was commissioned an Ensign in the Navy Supply Corps. He retired after 20 years of service as a Lieutenant Commander after tours of duty in Vietnam and Alaska. He married Jean Marcia Dinsmore, his college sweetheart and fellow accountant, in 1965. After retirement, he and Jean returned to southeast Guilford County to expand his father's tax preparation business into a full-service accounting firm, Stafford & Co. CPAs. He was a member of Tabernacle United Methodist Church for over 35 years, and managed their cemetery for almost two decades. He was the treasurer for several campaigns for Congress and state office for his childhood friend Tom Gilmore. He had a passion for public education and attended Guilford County School Board meetings for almost 30 years, speaking at almost every meeting. While his passion was the naming of schools for famous Americans linked to Guilford County like Ronald E. McNair (successful) and Edward R. Murrow (not yet successful), he would often focus for months in a row on fundamental issues such as ensuring elementary school bathrooms were stocked with toilet paper. As an outgrowth of his schools advocacy, he became a loyal member of the Edward R. Murrow Kiwanis Club. He was preceded in death by his parents Seymour and Margaret Causey Stafford of Julian, NC, and by his sisters Emily Louise Stafford and Betty S. Thurman. He is survived by his wife of 54 years Jean Stafford and his children John Stafford and wife Morgan Hellmold of Barrington, RI and Marcia Manz and husband Jonathan Manz of Berthoud, CO, and his four grandchildren Jackson, Allison, Gareth, and Lilybet. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the building fund of Tabernacle UMC. He was buried in a private graveside service at Tabernacle UMC, with a public memorial service to be held this fall. Forbis and Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel 4601 Pleasant Garden Road
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.