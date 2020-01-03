Mr. Jesse J. "Buddy" Stafford, 90, a resident of the Sedgefield community, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020. He was born November 23, 1929 in Montpilier, Mississippi, the son of the Jesse Green and Myrtle Hodnett Stafford. Buddy was also preceded in death by his sister, Romer S. Carroll; his brother J.D. Stafford, and his son-in-law, Ernie Garrett. Buddy worked with Cummings Diesel in Nashville, TN before moving to Greensboro in 1956. In 1966 he started Piedmont Ford and was the owner and operator of Bud Holding Subsidiary. Buddy was married to Emogene "Jean" Lee Stafford who passed away on November 18, 2011. He later married Mariam Renfroe, who survives. Also surviving are his daughter, Wanda S. Garrett; his son, Jerry Stafford; his step-daughter, Betty Handwereker; his step-sons, Kenneth, Robbie and David Renfroe; grandchildren, Jason Garrett (Monica), Jessica Jackson (Matthew), Lee Stafford (Christine), Lexi Stafford (Thomas Ashcraft)and great-grandchildren, Chase Garrett, Sam Garrett, Julianna Garrett, Helena Garrett, Luke Jackson, Kate Jackson, Tucker Stafford and soon to be born, Sidney Jean Stafford and also several stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Christ Wesleyan Church 2400 S. Holden Rd., Greensboro, NC 27407, conducted by the Reverend Aaron Willis. Entombment will follow in the Guilford Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will receive friends on Friday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel, 6000 West Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27407. The mausoleum does not allow flowers inside, so the family is requesting, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Buddy's memory to the Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405 or to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.
Stafford, Jesse "Buddy"
