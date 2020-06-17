NOVEMBER 10, 1931 - JUNE 15, 2020 Curtis Stadler, 88, a lifelong resident of Rockingham County, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 15, 2020. Curtis was born on November 10, 1931 to David Thomas Stadler and Edna Walker Stadler. In addition to his parents, Curtis was preceded in death by his sister: Harriet Wilson Stadler and brother: David Thomas (Tommy) Stadler. Curtis is survived by his wife of 61 years, Virginia Robertson Stadler, brother Donald "Jack" Stadler (Gloria) of Roswell, Georgia, sons Lin Stadler (Edie) of Reidsville, Chris Stadler (Roxanne) of Gastonia, N.C.,and Steve Stadler (Laurie) of Mebane N.C. Curtis is also survived by seven grandchildren, David, Nick (Hanah), Alex, Cody, Audrey, Sarah Spain (Nate) and Matt (fiancee' Cassie Spake) and one great-grandchild, Lilly. Curtis was a 1950 graduate of Reidsville High School where he lettered in baseball. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. After service Curtis attended Elon College and worked on the family farm. In 1963 he started working as a substitute rural letter carrier. This would lead to what would become a 38-year career with the U.S. Postal Service. During his life Curtis served his church in many capacities. A member of Cornerstone Community Church (affiliated with the Evangelical Methodist Church), Curtis served on various committees including the board of Trustees and the board of Stewards. He was a Sunday school teacher, Sunday school superintendent and a choir member. Curtis was also active in his community. He was a past member of the Williamsburg Volunteer Fire Department, president of the Williamsburg Elementary School PTA and president of the Reidsville Rams Booster Club. He served as a Little League baseball coach for a number of years. Curtis was a member of American Legion Post 79. Most of his pastimes centered around watching sports or watching his children and grandchildren play sports. Curtis was also an avid reader of newspapers. He was very patriotic and felt it was important to stay informed on current events and politics, both local and national. Due to Covid-19, the family will not be present but anyone wishing to pay their respects may come by Cornerstone Community Church Wednesday evening, June 17, from 5 to 8 p.m. where Mr. Stadler's body will lie in state. A service of remembrance will be held at Cornerstone Community Church at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 18. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with military graveside rites provided by the Rockingham County Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cornerstone Community Church, the Salvation Army of Reidsville, or the charity of one's choosing. Citty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to: www.cittyfh.com. Citty Funeral home, Inc. 308 Lindsey St.
