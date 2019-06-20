GREENSBORO Thomas Monroe Spruill, 76, passed away June 15, 2019. A homegoing celebration will be held Friday, June 21, 2019, at Goldie Hargett Memorial Chapel, 905 E. Market Street, Greensboro, NC at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Persimmon Grove UMC.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.