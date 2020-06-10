SPRUILL, SR., NATHAN BOOBIE ELMER MAY 24, 1927 - June 8, 2020 Nathan Elmer Spruill, 93, passed away on June 8, 2020, at Camden Place Health and Rehabilitation Center. Private funeral services will be held at Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel on Saturday, June 13, 2020. He will lie in state from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. Nathan was born in Chatham County to the late Edgar and Myrtle Lambert Spruill. He was educated in the Chatham County School System. "Boo" was a truck driver for many years, having worked for P.T. Huffman and Fredrickson Motor Lines. After retirement, he spent most of his time visiting family and friends, especially the sick and shut in. Later, he was a driver for Specialized Community Area Transportation service where he was loved by the clients he served, still his second retirement. "Boobie," as he was affectionately known by his grandchildren, was a member of Mount Tabor United Methodist Church where he was active with the United Methodist Men. He enjoyed gospel music, wrestling, and boxing. He had a great sense of humor and was a really sharp dresser. "Boobie" was a loving father and grandfather and his grandchildren were his greatest joy. He was blessed to live long enough to see five generations, of which his was very proud and was a favorite of his many nieces and nephews, who lovingly referred to him as "Uncle Boo." His home was always open to those in need. "Boo" was married to the love of his life, Emily Goins Spruill, for more than 60 years. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James Spruill, Wesley Spruill, John Spruill and Herbert Spruill; and sister, Elizabeth McKoy. "Boobie" is survived by his wife; his children, Steve Spruill and wife Janice of Greensboro, Carla Cole of Fort Washington, MD, Paula Robinson of Greensboro, Ellen Spruill of Greensboro, and Nathan Spruill, Jr. and his wife, Sabrina, of Upper Marlboro, MD; grandchildren, Cerese Garrett, Anthony Garrett, Courtney McCullough Robbs, Brandi McCullough Robinson, Ryan Robinson, Dominique Spruill, Kevin Spruill, Jodirah Green, Joshua Green, Jeremy Green, Sharell Spruill and Jamar Spruill; fifteen great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; twin sister, Elnora Belk, and sister, Pearline McMillian; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and extended family. The family expresses their sincere gratitude to the staff of Camden Place for the care and compassion given to Mr. Spruill during his stay there. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mount Tabor United Methodist Men, 3100 Creek Ridge Road, Greensboro, NC 27406, in his memory. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
