JULY 11, 1924 - NOVEMBER 8, 2019 Ernestine R. Frazier Spruill, 95, of Greensboro, entered eternal rest on Nov. 8, 2019 at UNC Medical Center-Chapel Hill. She is the daughter of the late Charlie Evander Frazier and Mamie Thompson Frazier of Gulf, NC. Her homegoing service is 11:30 a.m., Friday, November 15, at Evangel Fellowship Church of God in Christ, 2207 E. Cone Blvd., Greensboro. Family visitation is 10:30 a.m. with the internment following at Macedonia AME Zion Church, Gulf, NC. Flowers and monetary donations to family are appreciated. Mother Spruill was preceded in death by her loving husband, Elder John Spruill, Sr; children; Thelma Robinson Burwell (Larry), Anthony Spruill, Michelle Moon (Ulysses), Thelvis Spruill, and adopted son Will Moorhead, all of Greensboro. To celebrate her memory she leaves her children: John E. Spruill II, Edith Davis, Joyce Spruill, of Greensboro; Reginald Spruill (Hazel) of Burlington; special niece, Diane Brown (Joe), of Greensboro. Perry J. Brown Funeral Home 909 E Market St Greensboro, NC 27401
