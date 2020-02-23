GREENSBORO Doris Mae Wilhoit Springs, 88, died Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Celebration of Life will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at George Brothers Funeral Service chapel.

Service information

Feb 25
Visitation
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Dr.
Greensboro, NC 27406
Feb 25
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
2:00PM
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Dr.
Greensboro, NC 27406
