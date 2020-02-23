GREENSBORO Doris Mae Wilhoit Springs, 88, died Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Celebration of Life will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at George Brothers Funeral Service chapel.
Service information
Feb 25
Visitation
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Dr.
Greensboro, NC 27406
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
George Brothers Funeral Service
