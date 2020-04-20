1933 - 2020 Mary Ruth Kincaid Spillers escaped quarantine on April 18, 2020. She was a charming 86 years young. Here are some facts about Mary: She was known for her kind disposition and offered a charm, wit, and undying love to her friends and family. Mama was simply amazing, a true treasure to us all. If you were fortunate to have received her love, it left a huge imprint on your soul. She will be remembered for her Southern Soulful cooking. Her buttermilk biscuit recipe was never written down but her grand-youngens would fight for the dough while she patted them down with her three finger press so not to rise high. She did pass down the six-generation pound cake recipe and her chocolate pudding peanut butter fudge was wonderfully hard as it could be, seriously. Mary loved to be in her yard caring for her personally rooted beautiful azaleas. She also did a whole lot of other things for us when were kids but, we were too busy to keep notes (sorry Mom). However, we do sincerely appreciate her selfless sacrifices and various lessons of life and for always taking care of the grandbabies. Preceding Mary in death are her loving husband, Ray Leo Spillers and precious son, James. She is survived by her boys, Robert "Bobby" and wife Jeanne and Raymond "Ray" and wife Dianne; and daughter-in-law, Steffie. She also leaves behind all her favorite and most beautiful grandchildren and great grandchildren she loved so dearly, grandchildren, Jeff, Shelby, Robert and wife Alisha and Brandon Spillers , Danielle Spillers King and husband Scott, and Morgan and Taylor Saintsing; step grandchildren, Brian and Ashley Gibbs; great grandchildren; Lizzie, Lila and, Scarlett King, Colton, Wyatt, Able and Paige Spillers, and Jax Watson; and brother, Ronnie Kincaid. The family will receive guests during a visitation at Hanes-Lineberry Sedgefield chapel on Tuesday, April 21 from 5 to 8 PM. A graveside celebration of life will be at 1 PM, Wednesday, April 22 officiated by Pastor Jay Smith. In keeping with Mary's extreme punctuality and arriving at least 15 minutes early for invites and appointments it only seems fitting that we start to celebrate her life 15 minutes prior to the noted time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org or Masonic Home for Children at Oxford, 600 College Street, Oxford, NC 27565. Online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.