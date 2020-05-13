SEPTEMBER 10, 1948 - MAY 11, 2020 Mrs. Patricia Ann Joyner Spencer, 71, of Reidsville, NC, went home to be with the Lord and her loving husband on May 11, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. A graveside service will be held for family and friends at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Evergreen Memory Gardens with Pastor Ralph Clayton officiating. A memorial service for her and her husband, Bobby, will be announced at a later date. She was born on September 10, 1948 and raised in Rockingham County by her parents, the late Paul Hassell Joyner and Ann Marie Joyner Gibson. She graduated Wentworth High School and married her husband in 1966. Together they started a family in 1967 with the birth of their daughter Kathy, and then in 1975 they had their second daughter Missy. She became well known in the community for her sense of fashion through her many years of service in the retail industry. In 1997 she retired from retail to help raise her beloved granddaughter, Jordan. Patricia was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who will be remembered as a model homemaker, a wonderful cook, and a best friend to her daughters. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Bobby Gray Spencer. Patricia is survived by her children, Kathy Spencer Southard (Sandy), Melissa Ann Spencer (Chris Biggs); grandchildren, Jordan Gray Fagg (Logan), Robbie Southard, and Chelsie Burd (Chris); brother, Charlie Joyner (Linda); special lifetime friend, Ann Lee; in addition to numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Edward Hawkins. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
