APRIL 14, 1930 - SEPTEMBER 7, 2019 Christopher (Kit) Spencer was born in Cleveland, Ohio on April 14, 1930. He graduated from Princeton University (Princeton, NJ) Class of 1952 and went on to earn a PhD in English Literature from Yale University (New Haven, CT) in 1954. He then began a long and distinguished teaching carreer as a Professor of English Literature and Shakespearean Scholar at Duke University (Durham, NC), Little Rock University (Little Rock AR), Illinois State University (Normal , IL) and the University of North Carolina-Greensboro where he taught from 1970 until retiring in 1991. He is the author of several books on Shakespeare and English renaissance literature including "The Genesis of Shakespeare's Merchant of Venice" published in 1988. He was awarded a Guggenheim Fellowship in 1967. He was a Greensboro resident from 1970 until 2019 when he moved to Charleston, SC to be near family. He was preceeded in passing by his wife Dorothy of 58 years. He is suvived by his son Andrew and his wife Donna of Cocoa, FL, his daughter Abigail Blackman and her husband David of Charleston, SC, his son Duncan of Martha's Vineyard, MA, granddaughters Emma and Rachel Blackman, and his sister Nancy Spencer of Chicago, IL. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Crescent Hospice of Charleston, 4401 Belle Oaks Dr, North Charleston, SC 29405 Memorial Services will be announced at a later date. Simplicity Low Country Cremation & Burial Services 7475 Peppermill Parkway North Charleston, SC 29418
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.