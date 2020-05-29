DECEMBER 11, 1942 - MAY 20, 2020 Virgil Andre Spaulding entered this life on December 11, 1942 in Clarkton, North Carolina to the late John Andrew Spaulding and Juanita Boone Spaulding. He was the second of four children, known as the four V's. The family later moved to Greensboro, NC, where Virgil grew up and would spend most of his life, until he moved to Marietta, GA, to be with his son and family during his last years. Virgil spent his formative years in Greensboro, where he attended Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Catholic School, Washington Street Elementary School and Lincoln Jr. High School. He graduated from James B. Dudley Sr. High School in 1960 and continued on to attend North Carolina A&T State University where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in History in 1964. While there, he married his high school sweetheart, Loretta McAdoo. They were married until 1985. Out of this union, they were blessed with two wonderful sons: DeVon McAdoo Spaulding and Darren Andre Spaulding. While in college, Virgil became involved in the civil rights movement, which originated locally with the Woolworth sit-ins led by the internationally-acclaimed "Greensboro Four." Virgil and Loretta were very committed to the cause and regularly participated in the meetings and sit-in marches. During that time, they were arrested along with many other student protesters and jailed, in the old Polio Hospital. They were housed there, because the downtown Greensboro city jail was full. Because of his passionate involvement with the movement, Virgil's name is among those listed on a memorial wall at the International Civil Rights Museum in Greensboro. Also, while in college, he was initiated into the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity and he remained active with the Greensboro Alumni Chapter until his health no longer permitted. Following graduation from NC A&T, he was hired by Duke Power Company (now Duke Energy) to work in the Marketing Department in Greensboro. He remained with Duke Power until his retirement in 1999. In addition to his full time employment, he acquired his North Carolina real estate broker's license and worked part-time as a realtor, primarily with Family Realty and with America's 1st Realty. He was a member of the local realtors organization and the National Association of Realtors. He continued to work as a real estate broker well into his retirement years, until declining health prevented him from continuing. Virgil was an active, lifetime member of St. James Presbyterian Church, where he served a number of years on the Trustee Board; as the superintendent of the Sunday School and as an elder on the Session. Virgil was not a person who loved to argue or complain and, generally, when asked how he was doing, even when he was ill, he would respond "doing fine." He was a joy to be around, with his pleasant, easy-going personality. Virgil enjoyed much about life; he was an avid reader, golfer, an excellent cook, had a keen eye for fashion, was a very good swimmer, loved a diverse mix of music and was fond of traveling. His joy of cooking and hospitality brought many people to his home to enjoy good food, excellent conversations about social and civil rights issues, mixed in with a good assortment of jokes, laughter and fellowship throughout the years. There was nothing that Virgil loved more than his sons, family and dear friends. Virgil was predeceased by his oldest son, DeVon, in 1998. Virgil leaves behind to cherish his memory: son, Darren (Tish); grandchildren, Chandler, Cohen (Marietta, GA); brothers, Vincent Spaulding (Paula), (Durham, NC); Vernon Spaulding (Diana), (Greensboro, NC); sister, Valarie Little (Ted) (Jamestown, NC); former spouse, Loretta McAdoo Spaulding, (Atlanta, GA); step-daughter, Kim McGregor (Raki), (Huntersville, NC); and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins, all loved dearly by Virgil and too numerous to name. He will be sorely missed. He completed his life journey on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Because of COVID-19, a private family graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Virgil's memory may be made to: Michael J. Fox Foundation (Parkinson's research); or GHW Memorial Health and Education Center--donations payable to: BESDF, Inc., 7 Jenee Lane, Durham, NC 27703.
