DECEMBER 19, 1929 - SEPTEMBER 10, 2019 Mr. Paul Goodwin Spainhour, 89, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 19, 1929 in Stokes County. He was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and retired in 1986 from the US Postal Service with 30 years of service. He served as pastor of Freedom Baptist Church, Kernersville NC. He was preceded in death by his parents John Russell and Avah Bowen Spainhour; brothers Russ and Elton Spainhour; sisters Doris Hockett, Lib Bass and Mary (Otelia) Crutchfield. Surviving are his wife, Marie C. Spainhour of the home; three daughters, Debbie Hudson (David) of Colfax, Joyce Williams (Brantley) of Summerfield and Faye Rabun (John) of High Point; four grandchildren, Brian Hudson (Jenny) of Mt. Holly, Brad Hudson (Jenni) of Pleasant Garden, Haley Williams Young (Lawson) of Greer, SC and Grant Rabun of High Point; three great-grandchildren Landon, Molly and JJ Hudson; one brother Harold Spainhour (Mary Alyce) and one sister Lucy Boyles (James); and numerous nieces and nephews. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Forbis & Dick Guilford Chapel, 5926 W. Friendly Ave. in Greensboro. Interment will follow at Pleasant Ridge Christian Church Cemetery, 2049 Pleasant Ridge Road, Greensboro, NC 27409. Visitation with the family is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Forbis & Dick Guilford Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to Freedom Baptist Church, c/o James Boyles at P.O. Box 1621, Kernersville, NC 27285. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.
