OCTOBER 3, 1938 - JUNE 29, 2020 Sarah Emma Sands Southern, 81, passed away early Monday morning, June 29, 2020. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 3, at Forbis & Dick Stokesdale from 2 until 3 p.m. A graveside service at Eden United Methodist Church Cemetery will follow at 3:30 with Elder Rodney Marshall officiating. Pandemic funeral regulations will be observed. Sarah was born in Stokes County on October 3, 1938, the daughter of the late Johnie and Hallie White Sands. She was retired from VF Jeanswear with 40 years' service. She was preceded in death by a son, Donald Wayne Southern, and her husband James Grady Southern in May 2019. Surviving are her daughters Gayle Terry (Earl) of Burlington and Teresa Hernandez (Francisco) of Winston-Salem; 3 grandchildren Sherry Turner, Lee Hernandez, and Glenn Hernandez; 3 great-grandchildren Wesley Terry, Bradley McLean, and Casey Turner; and a sister Hazel Shuler. The family wishes to extend special thanks and appreciation to her caregiver, Carolyn Conaway, for the loving care and attention shown to Mrs. Southern, Memorial donations may be made to Amedisys Hospice, 2975 Crouse Lane, Burlington, NC 27215. You are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com.

