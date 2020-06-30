JULY 28, 1955 - JUNE 27, 2020 Phillip Lee Southern, 64, left this earth for his heavenly home on Saturday, June 27, 2020, shortly before his 65th birthday. A 1 p.m. memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Ray Funeral Home with Pastor David Cox officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Ray Funeral Home prior to the service. Funeral home pandemic guidelines will apply. Born in Forsyth County on July 28, 1955, Phillip was a very happy person and always had a smile on his face. He was a loving husband and loved his dog Rue Rue. He was employed with the Town of Madison for over 24 years and loved everyone he met. Phillip also enjoyed going to the beach and especially fishing. Phillip was preceded in death by his father, William O. Southern. He is survived by his mother, Nancy Craver Southern of Clemmons; his loving wife of 9 years, Vicky Dodson Southern of the home; daughters, Mechelle Waddell (Chris) of Myrtle Beach SC and Terri Riley (Cyprian) of Maryland; stepson, Justin Duncan; brother, Dale Southern (Angie) of Clemmons; one grandchild, Emori Duncan; and a niece and nephew, Brianna and Dylan Southern. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rockingham County Animal Shelter, 250 Cherokee Camp Road, Reidsville, NC 27320. Ray Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Phillip Southern and all are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.rayfuneralhome.com. Ray Funeral Home 119 N. Market Street, Madison, NC 27025
