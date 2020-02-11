AUGUST 19, 1945 - FEBRUARY 9, 2020 Paul H. "Pete" Southern, 74, of Greensboro, NC, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 9, 2020. Graveside funeral services celebrating his life will be held 1 p.m., Friday, February 14, 2020 at Lakeview Memorial Park in Greensboro, NC with Rev. Jerry Norman and Rev. Fred Carter officiating. A native of Stokesdale, NC, Paul was the husband of the late Goldie Newman Southern and the son of the late Paul Wesley Southern and Hattie Woods Southern. Paul retired from Cone Mills White Oak Plant with over 30 years of service. He was an avid car collector in which he enjoyed traveling with his wife, Goldie, to car shows throughout the East Coast. Survivors include his daughter, Shannon Southern and fiancé, Morris Fain, of Stokesdale, NC; grandson, Jacob Norman; brother, Jimmie Southern and wife, Donna of Kernersville, NC; a sister; long-time friend, Linda Wright and her son Tristan; and his beloved boxer, Max. The family will greet friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services, Kernersville, NC. Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com. Pierce_Jefferson Funeral Services 213 West Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC 27284
Southern, Paul
