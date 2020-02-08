JANUARY 4, 1928 - FEBRUARY 6, 2020 Juanita Dunlap Southern, 92, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Funeral service for Mrs. Southern will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 10, at Stokesdale United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Ed McKinney officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A native of Stokes County, Juanita was born on January 4, 1928, daughter of the late James Rurl Dunlap and Mamie Riggs Dunlap. She was a valued member of both the Stokesdale community and her church. As a longtime member of Stokesdale United Methodist Church, she was involved with the United Methodist Women, the Albright Sunday School Class, and served on the Economic Crisis Committee. She was instrumental in organizing the Stokesdale Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary in 1962 as well as fundraising and development of the Veterans Memorial project in Stokesdale. She was employed by Blue Bell and retired from Burlington House Drapery. On April 19, 1946, she married James Southern, who preceded her in death in 2010. She was also preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Southern; brothers Winfred "Wimpy" Dunlap and James Hillary Dunlap; and sisters Pearl Dunlap Rominger, Betty Lou Dunlap Ashby, and Barbara Ann Carter. A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, Mrs. Southern is survived by her son Jimmy Southern; grandsons Chris Southern (Donna) and Nicholas Southern (Tricia), all of Stokesdale; great grandchildren Darryl Southern and Bailey Southern; great-great grandchildren Carter Southern and Cali Southern; and sister Nancy Lester (Don) of Pine Hall. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 5 until 7 p.m. at Forbis & Dick Stokesdale. Memorial donations may be made to Stokesdale United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 38, Stokesdale, NC 27357. You are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com.
Southern, Juanita Dunlap
Service information
Feb 9
Visitation
Sunday, February 9, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Forbis & Dick Stokesdale Chapel
8320 Hwy 158
Stokesdale, NC 27357
8320 Hwy 158
Stokesdale, NC 27357
Feb 10
Funeral Service
Monday, February 10, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Stokesdale United Methodist Church
8305 Loyola Drive
Stokesdale, NC 27357
8305 Loyola Drive
Stokesdale, NC 27357
