MADISON Janet Wagner Southern, 68, died Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Annie Penn Hospital. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at Colonial Funeral Home followed by a memorial service at 7 p.m. Friends will be received other times at the residence. Janet was born in Rockingham County. She was born on February 11, 1951, to the late Clyde Ozell Wagner and Janie Everett Wagner. She was a graduate of Bartlett-Yancey High School, a member of Beulah Baptist Church (Yanceyville), and a past employee of Macfield and Unifi, Inc. Janet was an avid golfer, treasured time with her family, especially her grandbabies. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Anna Hopper Southern and niece, Charisse Wagner Smith. Survivors include her husband, William H. Southern, Jr. "Junior"; stepdaughter, Betty Jo Harris (Jeff); brother, Keith Wagner; sisters, Patricia Blanks (David) and Judy Douglas (Frank); grandchildren, Jeffrey and Brook Harris; and several nieces and nephews. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.