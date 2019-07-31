MARCH 3, 1939 - JULY 28, 2019 Goldie Newman Southern, 80, went to be with her God on July 28, 2019. Funeral services celebrating her life will be 11 a.m., Thursday August 1, 2019 at Lambeth-Troxler Funeral Services Chapel. She leaves behind her Husband Paul "Pete" Southern and her beloved boxer Max. She will be greatly missed by many extended family and friends. Lambeth-Troxler Funeral Service 300 W Wendover Avenue Greensboro NC 27408

