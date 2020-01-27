APRIL 5, 1961 - JANUARY 25, 2020 Surrounded by her family, Tamisha "Tammy" Puckett Southard left this world to join her Heavenly Father on January 25, 2020. She was a kind, devoted, and loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend. Her funeral service will be held at Wilkerson Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, January 29th at 3pm and the burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held prior to her service from 1:30-2:45, also at Wilkerson Funeral Home Chapel and at other times, at the home of Curt and Jessie Southard, 435 Greenway Drive, Eden. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to Wentworth Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 1041 NC Hwy 65, Reidsville, NC 27320. Tammy was born on April 5, 1961 to Richard Alexander Puckett (deceased) and Joyce Thompson Puckett in Reidsville, North Carolina. She graduated from Rockingham County Senior High School where she was on the cheerleading squad and participated in track. She attended Rockingham Community College and was employed by Loparex in the accounting department until 2008, when she suffered a stroke. Tammy was a devoted member of Wentworth Presbyterian Church where she served as an Elder and sang in the choir. She also volunteered and participated in the annual MS Walk and Relay for Life. Tammy was talented in many areas and loved to share her talents with her family and friends. She was an excellent baker and gifted seamstress. Those who knew her, were blessed by her presence, and her many acts of love and kindness that she so often showed others. The courage and attitude she displayed in the last few years, as she faced many health problems, were an inspiration to all who knew and loved her. Left to cherish her memory are her high school sweetheart and devoted husband of forty years, Curtis Southard; son, Curt Southard and wife Jessie, of Eden; her grandchildren and the absolute lights of her life, Jackson Alexander, Grayson James, and Annie Kathryn Southard, all of Eden; mother, Joyce Puckett, of Reidsville; sister, Deborah Medley and husband Tim, of Mooresville; mother-in-law, Shirley Southard, of Reidsville; sister-in-law, Geneva Robertson and husband Jerry, of Reidsville; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her father, she was proceeded in death by her brother-in-law, David Southard. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation to Connie Moore and Margo Quinn for all the love and care they provided Tammy. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com
Southard, Tamisha "Tammy" Puckett
Service information
Jan 29
Visitation
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
1:30PM-2:45PM
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
1909 Richardson Drive
Reidsville, NC 27320
Jan 29
Funeral Service
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
3:00PM
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
1909 Richardson Drive
Reidsville, NC 27320
