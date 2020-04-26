SOUTHARD, FRANCES SPANGLER MARCH 23, 1926 - APRIL 24, 2020 Frances Spangler Southard, 94, passed away Friday morning, April 24, 2020 at her home. A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, April 27, at Overlook Cemetery. Mrs. Southard will lie-in-state at Fair Funeral Home on Sunday afternoon and Monday morning for anyone wanting to come by and pay their respects. The service will be live streamed on the Facebook page of Fair Funeral Home for those unable to attend due to the restrictions that have been imposed regarding the number of attendees. Frances was born March 23, 1926 to the late Noah and Mary Jessie Dixon Spangler. She was a graduate of Leaksville High School and Cosmetology School in Danville, VA. Frances was a long time member of Spray Baptist Church and was a retired hairdresser. She is survived by her two daughters, Teresa Barrow and husband, Butch of Hendersonville and Dorothy "Dottie" Southard of Hampton, VA ; two grandchildren, Ashley Barrow Mowery and husband, Craig of Randolph Center, VT and Casey Barrow and wife, MaryAshley of West Memphis, AR; four great-grandchildren, Iris, Finley, Hogan, and Gracie-Lee; and sisters, Kat Hodges and Ann Seal, both of Eden. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Reid Southard; three sisters, Roberta Wilson, Virginia Grubbs, and Nellie Perdue; and brothers, Noah and Hank Spangler. Memorial contributions may be made to Widows For Christ, c/o Spray Baptist Church, 745 Church Street, Eden, NC 27288 or to the Alzheimer's Association National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com Fair Funeral Home 432 Boone Rd. Eden, NC 27288
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.