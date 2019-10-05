JULY 28, 1925 - OCTOBER 3, 2019 Dorothy Lee Duggins Southard, 94, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Guilford House. A 3 p.m. funeral service will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Stokesdale United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Ed McKinney officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service beginning at 2 p.m. at the church. A Guilford County native, Dorothy was born on July 28, 1925, to the late William Ernest and Emma Case Duggins, Sr. She was a member of Stokesdale United Methodist Church and retired from Sears after 27 years of service. She loved to sew, gardening, baseball, and was an avid reader. Dorothy also loved birds, nature, and her family very much. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Martin Thomas Southard, Sr.; her son, Barry Ray Southard; her brother, William "Bill" Earnest Duggins, Jr.; her sisters, Wilmoth McCandless and Christine Sands; and her grandson, C.W. Southard. Surviving are her children, Martin Thomas "Tommy" Southard, Jr. (Peggy), Brenda Lee Smith (Gary), Ronald Floyd Southard (Lynn), and Rev. Donna Faye Friddle (Mike), all of Stokesdale; her daughter-in-law, Bette Southard of Dougspur, VA; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Stokesdale United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 38, Stokesdale, NC 27357 or to Community Home Care and Hospice, 2730 Tucker Street #600, Burlington, NC 27215. You are invited to visit Dorothy's tribute page at www.forbisanddick.com to share memories or offer condolences.
