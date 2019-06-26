GREENSBORO The seas were calm early Sunday morning, June 23, 2019, when he made his last port. Larry Woodruff Soule, 85, a longtime resident of Greensboro and later Thomasville, passed away at The Almost Home, Thomasville, NC on Sunday, June 23, 2019. He was born September 3, 1933 to Howard Joshua Soule and Velma Francis Jenkins Soule in Nashville, TN. He was preceded in death by his parents and three older siblings: Howard Eugene Soule, John Thomas Soule and Lorene Phillips. He grew up in Nashville and would love to meet friends to play baseball or go to listen to gospel quartet singing at the Ryman auditorium. He attended Hume Fogg Technical High School. He joined the Navy at age 18 and was assigned to the USS Coral Sea where his two older brothers were also serving. He also served six years on the USS Mullinex and later enjoyed Mullinex ship reunions. His 23-year Navy career included participating in the Cuban Missile Crisis, in the US Navy Recovery Force for astronauts from the Apollo 10 manned space flight, and two tours of duty in the Vietnam War. He retired from the Navy and then worked for the US Postal Service at the Greensboro Bulk Mail Center. He was a member of St. Paul's Presbyterian Church in Greensboro, NC and later Archdale United Methodist Church in Archdale, NC. He was devoted to his wife, children and grandchildren. He enjoyed watching sports, particularly major league baseball, the College World series and Duke basketball. Throughout his life he enjoyed and cherished many friendships. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Aliene (Guy) Soule and three children, Debra Soule Billodeaux (Ronnie), Joanie Soule Brown (Keith), and Larry "Rocky" Woodruff Soule, Jr (Tamara). He also is survived by eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home in Sedgefield. The service will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel followed by graveside ceremony at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Greensboro, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Monroe Harding Children's Home, 1120 Glendale Avenue, Nashville, TN 37204 or St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.
