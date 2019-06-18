COLFAX Marian K. Solleder, 93, died on June 15, 2019. She had lived at River Landing at Sandy Ridge, a retirement community in Colfax, NC, since 2003. She was born in Columbus, OH and grew up in Flushing, Long Island, NY. Among her memories were the World's Fair, the Metropolitan Opera, and summers at Girl Scout camp. She had degrees from Oberlin College and the University of Iowa in physical education and completed a PhD at The Ohio State University in health education, an interest that continued throughout her career. Dr. Solleder began her teaching career at Hiram College in Ohio. Through the years she had addition teaching and administrative responsibilities at Wellesley College, Cornell University, and The Ohio State University. She joined the faculty at the University of North Carolina in Greensboro in 1966. She completed her professional career there, retiring in 1988 as professor emerita. During those years, she was instrumental in promoting the instruction of health education in the public schools of NC. A strong supporter of and believer in supporting one's profession, Dr. Solleder held leadership positions in state and national level professional organizations and was recognized by them with service and honor awards. Dr. Solleder loved the out-of-doors, whether camping, hiking, or bird watching, and usually captured it all with her camera. Overseas travel was also a pleasure as she often joined Friendship Force or the NC Citizens for International Understanding. She established a special friendship with her Danish "family" who visited her. Another interest was basketry. When she took a class at GTCC in 1989, she was "hooked." She made many beautiful baskets which she either sold or gifted. She was also an active member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, an organization that promoted higher education for women. Over the years, she volunteered her interest and leadership to the Shepherd's Center of Greensboro, a program of education and service for and by seniors. At River Landing at Sandy Ridge, she spearheaded the Quiz Bowl program for several years and was an active and involved resident. As her health began to fail, the able personnel at Hospice of High Point, the supportive members of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, and the competent nursing staff at River Landing are acknowledged for their care and compassion. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 20, 2019, at River Landing at Sandy Ridge. Memorial gifts may be made to the Starmount Presbyterian Church, 3501 W. Market St., GSO, NC 27403, the Presbyterian Homes Foundation, 2109 Sandy Ridge Rd., Colfax, NC 27235 or to P.E.O. International, 3700 Grand Ave., Des Moines, IA 50312.
