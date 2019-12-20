February 12, 1946 - December 18, 2019 Mr. David Michael Soderberg, 73, of Stoneville passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at his residence. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home. Mr. Soderberg was born in Seattle, WA on February 12, 1946, a son of Norman and Agnes Soderberg, both deceased. He was an accomplished woodwright, sailor and businessman. He was a loving husband and father. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Soderberg of the home; his son, Ernest William Soderberg of Stoneville; and his siblings, Janice Soderberg, Leslie Sodeberg, Susan Lensson and Carl Soderberg, all of Washington state. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.booneandcooke.com. Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home PO Box 184 Eden, NC 27289

