AUGUST 9, 1945 - FEBRUARY 18, 2020 Gibsonville William Douglas "Doug" Sockwell, 74, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Peak Resources in Graham. A native of Guilford County, he was born August 9, 1945 to the late John William and Delories Alice Gerringer Sockwell and was the husband of 53 years to Paulette Hunter Sockwell of the home. Doug was a lifelong dairy farmer and the owner/operator of Riverside Dairy Farm. He was a member of Friedens Lutheran Church and the former Fire Chief of Fire District 28. He also served on the Volunteer Agriculture District Board, helped to write plans for Northeast Park, was on the Leadership Council Board for Maryland-Virginia Dairy Co-op and was a member of the International Harvester Collector's Club Chapter 42. Doug was awarded the Farm Bureau Young Farmer of the Year Award along with the Farm Bureau Farm Family of the Year Award, both of which he was very proud. He is survived by his wife, Paulette of the home; children, Pam Fogleman (Tim Doran), William Sockwell (Sherri) and John Paul Sockwell (Danielle); grandchildren, Tyler Fogleman (Sarah), Haley Fogleman, Ally Fogleman, Autumn Sockwell, Case Sockwell, Cailynn Sockwell, Wesley Pettigrew, Morgan Pettigrew; great-granddaughter, Emma Kate Fogleman and sister, Joyce Clemmer (Lukie). He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Carol Sockwell and granddaughter, Macy Pettigrew. A service to celebrate Doug's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Friedens Lutheran Church by Rev. Mike Mitchener with the burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday at Lowe Funeral Home and Crematory and other times at his home. The family offers a special thanks to the doctors and staff at Duke Sarcoma Clinic and also to the nurses and staff at Peak Resources. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sarcoma Foundation of America, P.O. Box 98160, Washington, DC 20090-8160. You may sign the online register book at www.lowefuneralhome.com.
Service information
Feb 21
Visitation
Friday, February 21, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
5:00PM-8:00PM
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory
2205 South Church Street
Burlington, NC 27215
2205 South Church Street
Burlington, NC 27215
Guaranteed delivery before William's Visitation begins.
Feb 22
Celebration of Life
Saturday, February 22, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Friedens Lutheran Church
6001 NC 61 North
Gibsonville, NC 27249
6001 NC 61 North
Gibsonville, NC 27249
Guaranteed delivery before William's Celebration of Life begins.
Feb 22
Committal
Saturday, February 22, 2020
3:00PM
3:00PM
Friedens Lutheran Church Cemetery
6001 NC Hwy 61 North
Gibsonville, NC 27249
6001 NC Hwy 61 North
Gibsonville, NC 27249
Guaranteed delivery before William's Committal begins.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.